DJ Terance set to take Magic Day Club fans on a nostalgic deep house journey

Deep house music lovers are in for a nostalgic experience with legendary DJ Terance set to light up Magic Day Club in Benoni with a performance that blends timeless classics with new sounds.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Terance, real name Terance Molefe, said: “Music is a universal language and in recent times it has evolved, so music fans should expect the best tunes in my set.”

Known for his smooth, soulful deep house sound, DJ Terance has remained a respected figure in South African dance music, with a career that has influenced generations of DJs and producers. His performance at Magic Day Club is expected to take fans on a journey through his musical catalogue while also introducing fresh, contemporary vibes.

Magic Day curator Da Kruk highlighted the significance of DJ Terance’s contribution to local house music, describing him as a living legend.

“DJ Terance is an iconic name in the DNA of South African house music and has given us a classic house music album in Soul Candi Session 3, Disk 1. To be able to see him perform it live is nothing short of a dream come true,” said Da Kruk.