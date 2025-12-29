TshisaLIVE

‘Gagasi FM will not speculate’: Felix Hlophe off air for personal reasons

Comedian Felix Hlophe was allegedly among supporters at Orlando Stadium during the MK Party's election manifesto rally. File photo.
Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe has been given time off air to deal with personal issues. (Instagram/Felix Hlophe)

Gagasi FM has granted Felix Hlophe time off air to deal with personal matters.

The presenter, who hosts The Uprising, shot up trends lists after a video of him allegedly having a verbal altercation with his wife regarding the custody of their children.

A statement shared on Monday by Gagasi FM said he would be off air for a week so they can “further assess the situation being reported on social media” and give him the space to attend to personal matters requiring his attention.

After this, Felix will be on scheduled leave for a further two weeks until January 19, it said.

Heazy will stand in as host of The Uprising during this time and the crossover show will be hosted by Selbyonce and Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya.

“Gagasi FM will not speculate or comment further while the matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal processes,” the station said.

