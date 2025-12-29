Pietermaritzburg gears up for 16th Last Dance Music Festival on New Year’s Eve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dlala Thukzin is among the artists expected to perform at the festival.

Pietermaritzburg is set to come alive on New Year’s Eve when the Last Dance Music Festival returns for its 16th annual edition, promising an unforgettable night of music, culture and celebration as the country counts down to 2026.

Taking place on December 31, the festival boasts a line-up of some of South Africa’s biggest stars. Music lovers can look forward to performances by DJ Maphorisa, Thukuthela, Jazzwrld & GL Ceejay, Zee Nxumalo, Big Zulu, Dladla Mshunqisi, Dlala Thukzin, Mafikizolo, Nkeshemba, Jumbo, Naledi Aphiwe, Professor and Shenge.

Event organiser Sipho Ndaba said: “We are excited to host the 16th annual Last Dance Music Festival in Pietermaritzburg. The event has grown over the years into a powerful platform that brings people together through music and celebration.”

He encouraged attendees to enjoy the festivities responsibly.

“We invite everyone to come out in their numbers, celebrate responsibly and be part of an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.

“The Last Dance Music Festival plays an important role in boosting tourism, stimulating the local economy and creating opportunities for established and emerging artists.”

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and community upliftment, organisers will also host a free picnic at Alexandra Park, opposite the Oval Cricket Stadium, on January 1 2026.

“This will give an opportunity to those who were unable to purchase tickets to the main event to enjoy the festivities as families,” Sipho said.