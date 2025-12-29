Zakwe fumes after Newcastle promoter uses his image without payment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper Zakwe has been left frustrated after an event promoter allegedly used his image to promote an upcoming event without payment or a confirmed booking.

The controversy unfolded after a poster featuring the Durban-born rapper began circulating online, prompting confusion among fans who assumed he was set to perform in Newcastle.

Matters escalated when the event organiser took to social media with a strongly worded post, which was later deleted, stating: “Durban artists will no longer be booked at Amcor, especially those linked to a certain entertainment company; they do not respect Newcastle people.”

Organiser's post (Facebook)

The post sparked backlash online, with many fans questioning the organiser’s claims and defending the artists involved.

Zakwe quickly moved to clear the air, taking to his social media to distance himself from the event. “Cha angizi eNewcastle bafethu, xolani,” he wrote, which translates to: “No, I’m not coming to Newcastle, my brothers, make peace.”

Zakwe told his followers: “No, I’m not coming to Newcastle, my brothers, make peace.” (Facebook)

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Zakwe explained his side of the story and expressed disappointment at how the situation was handled: “From my end, they didn’t do good. They called to check my availability, and I gave them my fee. After a few weeks, I then saw my image on the poster. When I made efforts to find out what was happening, the guy was not available.”

The rapper said no agreement had been finalised and no payment was made before his image was used for promotional purposes. He also dismissed claims that he or Durban artists had disrespected the Newcastle community.

At the time of publication, the event organiser had not responded to TshisaLIVE’s requests for comment.