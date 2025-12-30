TshisaLIVE

L’vovo Derango to share stroke recovery journey on Mzansi Magic’s ‘Doctor’s Room’

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Musician Lvovo Derrango said he has to do what he can to make sure his family eats.
Musician L'vovo Derrango suffered a stroke nearly four years ago. (Instagram/ Lvovo)

Kwaito star L’vovo Derango is set to make an emotional and inspiring appearance on Mzansi Magic’s reality show Doctor’s Room at 8pm on January 16.

The Newcastle-born musician suffered a stroke nearly four years ago, a life-altering experience that forced him to step back from the spotlight and focus on his health. Since then L’vovo has been on a long and challenging road to recovery while working towards reclaiming his place in the music industry.

Lvovo is grateful for the opportunity to share his journey on 'Doctor's Room'. (Facebook)

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, L’vovo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his story on the show.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of Doctor’s Room, where I’ll share my experiences of living with a stroke and the things I’m no longer able to do on my own,” he said.

“I’m sure my story and journey will help the next person not to give up on themselves or their loved ones living with a stroke.”

The Doctor’s Room episode will give viewers an intimate look into L’vovo’s daily struggles, resilience and determination, offering hope and awareness about life after a stroke.

Fans have continued to rally behind the Simkantshumbovu hitmaker, praising his courage and openness as he uses his platform to inspire others facing similar health battles.

