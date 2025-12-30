US songbird Monique Bingham set to light up Soweto at NYE Shutdown Experience 626

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acclaimed US singer Monique Bingham is heading to Mzansi to close off the year in style as she prepares to perform at the annual NYE Shutdown Experience 626 at Disoufeng, Soweto, on December 31.

The star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration promises to be one of Soweto’s biggest countdown events, bringing together local and international talent under one roof. Known for her soulful house classics and powerful vocals, Monique is expected to deliver a memorable performance as partygoers usher in the new year.

The night will also feature a heavyweight local line-up including Scotts Maphuma, Kamo Mphela, Russel Zuma, Bassie, Mashudu, and Nokwazi, ensuring nonstop entertainment until the early hours of the morning.

The NYE Shutdown Experience 626 has built a reputation for delivering premium live performances and electric vibes, making it a go-to destination for music lovers looking to celebrate the countdown in style. With a blend of house, amapiano and soulful sounds, this year’s edition is expected to exceed expectations.

As excitement continues to build, fans are gearing up for an unforgettable night of music, dance and celebration, with Soweto again taking centre stage as the place to be this New Year’s Eve.