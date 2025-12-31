Here’s how Zee Nxumalo owned 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From record-breaking streaming numbers to standout moments on screen and on stage, Zee Nxumalo made headlines throughout the year.

Here’s a look at some of her highlights:

She became the most streamed female artist in South Africa

Zee closed the year as the most streamed female artist in the country, ending a four-year run at the top by Taylor Swift on local streaming platforms. The milestone cemented her position not just as a fan favourite but also as a dominant commercial force.

Ngisakuthanda hits 100 million streams

Released in 2024, Ngisakuthanda took on a second life in 2025, surpassing 100-million streams across all digital platforms. Few songs enjoy that sort of longevity, and even fewer grow in cultural relevance with time.

Ngisakuthanda: The Short Film redefined her storytelling

Zee expanded her artistry beyond music with Ngisakuthanda: The Short Film, which has amassed more than 600,000 views on YouTube. The project marked a bold creative pivot, positioning her as a storyteller and actress capable of translating emotion across mediums.

She went viral again with Mamma

Mamma became a standout TikTok sound, while its music video topped TV music charts, reinforcing Zee’s ability to consistently create moments that move seamlessly between digital culture and traditional media.

She became the face of major brands across sectors

In 2025, Zee fronted campaigns for Puma South Africa, KFC Streetwise Loaded, and Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s The Pink Table, while also hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Pre-Show. Her brand presence reflected mass appeal and cultural credibility.

She earned industry recognition with major awards

Zee was honoured with the Glamour Women of the Year: Editors Award and named Basadi in Music Artist of the Year, recognition that spoke to her artistic excellence and her impact as a young woman shaping the future of the industry.

Her merchandise sold out at retail

Zee’s merchandise drop with The Fix sold out, proving her influence extends beyond music into fashion and consumer culture and laying the groundwork for more ambitious merchandise expansions ahead.