Makhadzi stable in hospital after car accident

Makhadzi is recovering after being involved in a car accident.
A statement shared on Wednesday revealed the Limpopo-born award-winning star Makhadzi was involved in a car accident while traveling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of December 31.
“She is receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals. The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being,” Makhadzi said.
“We respectfully request privacy for Makhadzi and her family during this period.”
Makhadzi’s team expressed their gratitude to fans for their support.
