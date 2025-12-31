Tumisho Masha marks milestone with daughter after 8-year struggle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Doting dad Tumisho Masha is happy to be able to spend time with his daughter during the festive season.

In 2023 the actor, who was in a long-time custody battle with his ex-wife, Zozibini Mtongana, was granted by the court a chance to be an active father in his daughter’s life.

“Today [Wednesday] marks a full-circle moment for me. This morning I collected my daughter at the airport to begin my half of the holidays,” he wrote.

“Eight years ago, on this day, I was unlawfully arrested, a fact later confirmed by the courts, on a false accusation of kidnapping my own child, at a time when I wasn’t even granted sleepovers. Since then, I have spent years navigating the same legal battles, fighting simply to be a present and equal father. Every setback, every delay, every moment of injustice was worth it for the 50/50 contact I now get to enjoy.”

“When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no. No person, no system, no circumstance is bigger than God’s plan.”