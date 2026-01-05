TshisaLIVE

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans to decide returning stars for season 6

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Liyema 'Liema' Phantsi is excited about her budding music and acting career.
Liyema 'Liema' Phantsi made her debut on 'Big Brother Mzansi' in season 4. (SUPPLIED)

The countdown to the premiere of Big Brother Mzansi season 6 has begun.

Before the new housemates settle in at Biggie’s House, seven former contestants stand a chance to return to reclaim their fame.

Their fate lies in the hands of viewers, as they will vote for their favourite star to return.

Actor and model Sophia Lee, who appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Champions, wants to show her supporters her true character as she aims to make her debut on reality TV.

Mmeli from Big Brother Titans, Dube from season 5 and Liema Fahima, Bravo B and Lerato from season 4 might make a return, but only four housemates with the highest votes will join the new contestants.

