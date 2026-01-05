SAACYF demands transparency from Lesedi FM over Song of the Year uproar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Arts & Culture Youth Forum (SAACYF) in the Free State has weighed in on Lesedi FM’s decision to crown Oufadafada’s Ya Itshepelang Modimo Song of the Year for 2025.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE questioned the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

“The forum calls for greater transparency and accountability from Lesedi FM, particularly given the perception the decision was not based on a fair voting process. We believe the station’s decision has divided artists and undermined the credibility of the music industry in the province,” read the statement.

“As a representative organisation for creative and cultural practitioners across all nine provinces, the SAACYF stands firmly in support of local artists and the 90% local content quota. We are committed to promoting and protecting the rights and interests of artists in the Free State and beyond,

“The forum under the SAACYF national organiser and SAACYF Free State provincial chairperson Lekgutsa Mbele is willing to meet with Lesedi FM management — under the leadership of Mamontha Motaung as business manager, Mannini Nyokong as programmes manager and Lerato Mpopo as music compiler — to discuss the concerns and work towards a resolution.

“We believe through dialogue and cooperation we can find a way forward that supports local artists and promotes the integrity of the music industry.”