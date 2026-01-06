Bonko Khoza plans global stage expansion in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Bonko Khoza is beaming with pride after being named one of the 100 most impactful people in 2025 by Ranks Africa.

“The recognition feels affirming, not only on a personal level but also in the work I believe in. It reminds me that storytelling, local or international, as long as it is rooted in truth and intention, can cross borders and move cultures,” Bonko told TshisaLIVE.

“In 2026 I want to leverage acting and amplify African stories on the global stage. The world is becoming a global community, and I want to use acting as the vehicle for transformation and conversion across borders, and hopefully I can open more doors for people andmentor young voices and help the industry grow.”

While he might have dominated screens in 2025, Bonko admitted it came at a price.

“2025 was busy. I hardly had time for my daughter, and I think that was the biggest challenge for me, navigating the growth and the work without losing my personal balance. I’m trying to balance that, to be a present father and husband while balancing my career.”

As 2026 starts, Bonko has set his sights on the global stage and developing more work under his production company, Southlaw Productions.

“This year I’m moving into more ownership rights. We’ve got films and a series we’re developing and pitching, so hopefully we can move up the ecosystem a little more in 2026.”

His latest work, The Nowhere Man, which premiered late last year, is set to launch internationally on Starz on January 16.

“Owning 2026 for me means being deliberate, choosing the right projects that align with my values. I’m a dad. I get a lot of DMs with children calling me their role model, which over the festive season made me think I have to be more intentional and deliberate about the things I’m doing, but I definitely want to expand internationally. I want to build something strong that can stand the test of time and I can leave behind for my children and the younger generation.”