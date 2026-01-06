“F**k off” - Nkosazana Daughter slams body-shamers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosazana Daughter has put body-shamers on blast.

Since bursting to stardom, the singer’s weight has fluctuated, which has had trolls weighing in on her looks. Recently many of her followers have been gushing over her figure.

Taking to her timeline recently, Nkosazana said she was tired of hearing about her weight.

“I’m so tired of you guys talking about my weight,” she said.

“The thing is I’m always sexy though. But I’m a mommy. So f*ck off. I’m tired. 2026, talk about something else. Make fun of my hair, tell me to change my hair.”