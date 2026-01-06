TshisaLIVE

“F**k off” - Nkosazana Daughter slams body-shamers

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Nkosazana Daughter is fuming about Mac G's claims.
Nkosazana Daughter calls out trolls. (Instagram)

Nkosazana Daughter has put body-shamers on blast.

Since bursting to stardom, the singer’s weight has fluctuated, which has had trolls weighing in on her looks. Recently many of her followers have been gushing over her figure.

Taking to her timeline recently, Nkosazana said she was tired of hearing about her weight.

“I’m so tired of you guys talking about my weight,” she said.

“The thing is I’m always sexy though. But I’m a mommy. So f*ck off. I’m tired. 2026, talk about something else. Make fun of my hair, tell me to change my hair.”

@nkosazana_daughter

♬ original sound - Nkosazana_Daughter

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mantashe roasted over ‘basking in the sun’ unemployment remarks

2

Report finds South Africa’s minimum wage inadequate for basic needs

3

Hawks intercept foreign suspect, rescue 10 trafficked boys

4

Egypt not among Afcon favorites but will keep fighting, says Salah

5

UK bans junk food adverts on TV and online to tackle childhood obesity

Related Articles