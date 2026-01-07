‘The ninth chapter’: Caster Semenya and Violet celebrate anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently marked a milestone in their marriage.

Nine years ago the couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together after seven years of dating.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary recently, the couple posted precious moments together.

“Today marks the ninth chapter of our union; nke Modimo le Badimo barena ba re kgontshe go feta mo. Moshate.”

Meanwhile, Kagiso Modupe and his wife, Liza, celebrated their seven-year anniversary in a joint Instagram post.

“Marriage has taught us that love is not found only in the beautiful moments but also in the stretching seasons that test patience, deepen faith and refine character. It has not always been an easy road, but through every high and every low, the grace of God has carried us. We have celebrated so many beautiful milestones, achievements and the goodness of God’s blessings,” they said.

“There were moments we had to lean on prayer more than understanding, choose commitment over convenience, and trust God even when the way forward wasn’t clear. And still, here we are. Standing. Growing. Stronger. Wiser. More grateful.

“Today we celebrate not just the years but the faithfulness of God, the lessons learnt, the love that has matured, and the covenant that continues to hold us together. We are living proof that when God is at the centre, love endures. Happy anniversary to us.”