WATCH | Makhadzi documents car crash recovery in emotional video

Singer vows to keep making music despite accident

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi is on a mission to take over the world.
Limpopo-born star Makhadzi is recovering after a car accident. (Instagram/ Makhadzi)

Makhadzi is dedicating herself to her recovery after she survived a car accident on the morning of December 31.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, the singer shared an emotional video of her physiotherapy session accompanied by a song she recorded during her recovery journey.

“Coming back strong soon. Few weeks left. I recorded this song last night. I was feeling lonely, keep sending me beats ... I will be working on them,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

When sharing an update on Monday, Makhadzi revealed her recovery would take 10 weeks but she would continue making music.

“After the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to my injuries I will have to remain in home care for 10 weeks without performing. I know l am a soldier and I believe God is going to do a miracle,” she said.

“I am slowly recovering well and trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice. Ten weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies. I won’t be performing but I will be in studio doing what He saved me for and not forgetting to thank Him for giving me a second chance to breathe.”

