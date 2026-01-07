WATCH | Makhadzi documents car crash recovery in emotional video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makhadzi is dedicating herself to her recovery after she survived a car accident on the morning of December 31.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, the singer shared an emotional video of her physiotherapy session accompanied by a song she recorded during her recovery journey.

“Coming back strong soon. Few weeks left. I recorded this song last night. I was feeling lonely, keep sending me beats ... I will be working on them,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

When sharing an update on Monday, Makhadzi revealed her recovery would take 10 weeks but she would continue making music.

“After the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to my injuries I will have to remain in home care for 10 weeks without performing. I know l am a soldier and I believe God is going to do a miracle,” she said.

“I am slowly recovering well and trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice. Ten weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies. I won’t be performing but I will be in studio doing what He saved me for and not forgetting to thank Him for giving me a second chance to breathe.”