Five minutes with rising star King X Priests who is blending faith with house music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All you need to know about Kings X Priests.

King X Priests is Mzansi’s latest mashed artist on a mission to spread the gospel with soulful house music that explores themes of faith, spirituality and praise.

Dr Chad Mathinussen, an entrepreneur and medical doctor, is the visionary behind the artist and plans to make King X Priests’ music career a movement.

The artist has released a 20-track deluxe album titled Sunset Sermon which has resonated with many celebrities — including Siya Kolisi, Vincent Tshituka and Wayde van Niekerk — who have shown support for his body of work.

Kings X Priests has just released Sunset Sermon (Deluxe). What is this album about, and what is the significance of releasing it now?

Sunset Sermon (Deluxe) is more than just a release for us, it’s a statement of purpose. It’s a 20-track spiritual house journey rooted in faith, praise and lived experience. House music has always had a spiritual heartbeat, and this album is about reclaiming that space, especially in a time when people are searching for meaning, healing and connection beyond traditional settings.

How does the deluxe edition differ from the original release?

The deluxe version allowed us to fully tell the story. The original project laid the foundation, but this expanded edition moves through praise, prayer, struggle, surrender and victory in a more complete way. Every track was placed intentionally, so whether you’re on the dance floor, driving at sunset or having a personal moment with God, the music meets you exactly where you are.

What sound can listeners expect from Sunset Sermon (Deluxe)?

Sonically, it’s deep, soulful and immersive house music, but spiritually it’s worship. It’s reflective, celebratory and intentional, designed to move both the body and the spirit.

The album has received public support from major sports figures. How did that impact the project?

It was incredibly powerful to witness. Seeing Siya Kolisi and Vincent Tshituka share Come Again with an image of them kneeling in prayer reminded us why this movement exists. Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk also showing love to the album amplified that message even further. It confirms that faith lives beyond church walls, in our victories, disciplines and vulnerabilities, and that this music resonates across cultures, industries and communities.

The project is gaining traction on streaming platforms. What does this mean for Kings X Priests?

Being placed on playlists like Spotify’s Sunset House is significant because it introduces the sound to a global audience that might not actively seek out worship music. It reinforces the crossover nature of Sunset Sermon, proving that spiritual music can exist naturally within mainstream house culture without compromising its message.

What’s next for Kings X Priests beyond the album release?

Sunset Sermon is coming to life on festival stages across the country. While the project is personally curated by Dr Chad Mathinussen, the live performances will be delivered through a masked DJ persona, a respected South African DJ entrusted with the sound. This keeps the focus on the message, the music and the spiritual integrity of the movement, rather than individual celebrity. For us, this is just the beginning of a growing spiritual house movement.