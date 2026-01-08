Terry Treasure closes skincare business, shifts to sports nutrition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we begin 2026 and many get back into the swing of things, Gugu Bonga, popularly known as Terry Treasure, is embracing a new vision for the new year.

This January she plans to have a 40% clearance sale on all Skincare by Terry Treasure products as she closes the business after three years.

“Patience and delegation were my biggest lessons in business. I stayed small long enough in order for me to get to the next step. A lot of people want immediate growth and it is great to have that ambition, but if you don’t have the structure it is not going to work out for you. I worked out of a garage for two years before opening a store,” Terry told TshisaLIVE when reflecting on her journey.

“I realised my passion for skincare was not as big as my passion for fitness. I found my purpose now and that’s the direction I’m taking now. I’m going into sports nutrition.”

In November 2025 Terry enrolled at Trifocus Fitness Academy after wrapping up season 3 of Baddies After Dark due to a shift in ViacomCBS’s strategy.

“It was a dream that I had to become a presenter since I was ten years old. It helped shape how I see the industry behind the scene, I was learning a lot. But now I can let go of it. As much as MTV is leaving, I do not think I would have made it to season 4 because it just didn’t align with who I was any more.

“I didn’t tell anyone because I wanted to get my bearings first. It’s a completely different line of business and I’m going corporate again. It’s a scary place to be because people that look like me, covered with tattoos, there’s a stereotype that you can’t get into spaces like that.”

Since shooting to stardom from her stint on Big Brother Mzansi season 3, Terry has been evolving right before our eyes, from having an Only Fans account to hosting Baddies After Dark on MTV Base and venturing into business. She plans to rebrand again.

“I’m also doing golf now which is something that forces you to practice patience which is something I want to embed into the business. In the long run I want to open feeding schemes throughout the nutrition business for the underprivileged.

“I’ve grown and I couldn’t be happier. I’m doing sports, nutrition and hybrid athlete essentials. 2026 is the year where I make time for myself.”

