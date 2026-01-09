Chicken Licken unveils SA anthem with Boity, A-Reece and more musical stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chicken Licken collaborated with top SA musical legends on its anthem for the #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign.

Chicken Licken has released an original song and music video to end its #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign, uniting South African artists — including Boity, A-Reece and Judith Sephuma — in a celebration of the nation’s flavour, culture and spirit of generosity.

The four-minute music video, which was launched across the brand’s social media platforms and YouTube channel, brings together some of SA’s most beloved voices in a powerful anthem that embodies the campaign’s core message: after decades of the world supporting SA, it’s time to share our soul with the world.

The release marks the conclusion of Chicken Licken’s #SoulFood2TheWorld competition, which saw thousands of South Africans participate for a chance to win R20m in instant prizes through till-slip WhatsApp entries. The campaign’s Ultimate Soulfluencer — whose name has not been released — wins the grand prize of a trip to anywhere in the world.

“Most great ad campaigns of yesteryear had a crowning jewel — an anthem that grabbed attention, lived in people’s hearts, and kept the mission front and centre,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public, the agency behind the #SoulFood2TheWorld campaign.

“We wanted to capture that same spirit with our original song. [For decades, the world rallied for SA. Now, it’s our turn to give back.] This is our moment to pay back the favour and flavour to the world.”

The #SoulFood2TheWorld track was written, composed and produced specifically to celebrate South African culture while honouring the tradition of cause anthems of the past that have united generations.

The result is a song that shares the why, how, and what behind delivering Soul Food to the world — authentically South African, unapologetically proud.

The music video flighted as a television commercial throughout December and will continue as Chicken Licken’s brand advertisement for a full year, ensuring the message resonates long after the campaign’s official close.

“This anthem is about harnessing the unifying power of music to celebrate what makes South Africa special,” adds Adam Howard, music composer and producer. “Our artists came together to create something that speaks to who we are as a nation – generous, vibrant, and ready to share our soul with the world.”

With over six million views on YouTube and counting, the music video continues Chicken Licken’s legacy of creating playful campaigns that capture SA’s imagination. If you haven’t already, watch it now:

Stream the full song on Spotify.

This article was sponsored by Chicken Licken.