IN PICS | Anton Jeftha ties the knot

Anton Jafta is officially off the market.

Congratulations are in order for actor Anton Jeftha after he tied the knot.

The actor took to his timeline on Thursday to reveal he and his partner Tegan made things official in December 2025.

“A happiest day. To the most beautiful bride, I love you to the ends of the earth.”

Tegan also took to her timeline to share moments from their special day.

This is Anton’s second public relationship after his split from rapper Boity Thulo. They were once Mzansi’s favourite couple.

News of their break-up came to light in February 2023 after they stopped sharing pictures together on the timeline.

Zimoja later reported a source close to the couple who alleged they had spilt because of “insecurities” in the relationship.

The source also alleged the couple was under pressure from public scrutiny. Another source claimed they are better off as friends.