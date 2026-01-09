Rikki Brest on her journey with Trigeminal Neuralgia and brain surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rikki Brest has opened up about her emotional journey with trigeminal neuralgia.

The Bachelor SA season 2 contestant took to her timeline on Thursday to share a candid post about how 2025 was a tumultuous year for her because she ended it with brain surgery in December — a four-hour procedure that left her with a titanium plate in her head.

“2025 was a brutal year for a lot of people, myself included, but ending it off with brain surgery was not what I imagined,” she wrote.

“Today marks three weeks since going in for microvascular decompression surgery after dealing with the unbelievably excruciating pain, and revolting side effects of the medication that goes with trigeminal neuralgia for six years. TN1 is not something I would wish upon the devil. It’s known as the suicide disease for a reason, and I promise it’s not for dramatic effect. Besides being second highest on the pain scale, the PTSD, anxiety and mindf**k of never knowing if or when the pain will strike, just by doing normal everyday tasks like brushing teeth, washing face, talking, smiling, blowing nose and eating, is an emotional rollercoaster that is beyond exhausting,” Brest wrote.

“The medication makes you lose your memory, struggle to find words or put sentences together, crushes any confidence you have because you doubt if what you’re talking about is even real, forces an A-type personality to push harder to try to seem OK, and when it’s done all that, it poisons your body and makes you sick to the point you can’t handle it anymore,” Brest wrote.

“Even though I might beep at airports now that I have a titanium plate in my head, when there was nothing more the meds could do and the pain came back, I went ahead, mechanically saying yes without realising the severity and invasive nature of the surgery. With absolutely no idea of what the recovery would entail either, because all that I read about it was gaslit by the surgeon. Apparently I was meant to be fine after two weeks, not knowing that meant being able to bath by myself after two weeks, not go back to work fine.”

Brest expressed her gratitude to her family and loved ones for their support during this tough period.

“Trying to stay positive, but also trying to allow myself to just be however I feel. I’m done playing things down so other people are more at ease. I’m working on trying to be kind to myself and be patient so that I can heal. It’s not the flu, and it certainly does not take two weeks, more like six weeks minimum, sometimes longer. However, it’s easier said than done. I have questioned my beliefs a million times in these three weeks (and actually six years) of why such illnesses exist and what can I learn from having TN, how can I be better or different … basically, I need to know the lesson so I can learn it and make this all stop.

“Still a long road ahead, and daily progress is hard to see, but I can definitely notice the change and for that I am so very grateful.”