Amapiano star Pcee’s house broken into, fans react with concern

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano hitmaker Pcee has got his fans concerned after revealing his house was broken into by unknown suspects.

The Awugazi star took to social media to share the distressing news, posting a brief but emotional message that read: “Mara why liesta soo. (But why you doing like this).” He later followed it up with another Instagram story confirming the incident, saying, “Someone broke into my house yesterday night.”

While the musician did not go into detail about what was taken or whether anyone was injured during the break-in, the incident quickly sparked reactions from his followers, many expressing disbelief and concern for his safety.

Pcee's post (Facebook)

Social media users flooded his comments section with messages of support, with some urging him to strengthen his security and others calling on authorities to act against the growing crime affecting artists and ordinary citizens.

“Yoh, this is scary; glad you’re safe,” one fan commented, while another posted: “Crime is out of control, especially for our artists.”

Dinning area vandalized (Facebook)

Others encouraged the star to stay strong and reassured him that material things can be replaced, but his life cannot.

Pcee has since remained quiet on the matter, and it is unclear whether a case has been opened with the police. TshisaLIVE will keep you updated as more information becomes available.