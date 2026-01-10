Disoufeng serves respect by day, celebration by night

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Disoufeng is set to officially open the year on a meaningful note by honouring the pillars of the community with a special all-white elders appreciation luncheon, dedicated to aboGogo nabomkhulu and celebrating wisdom, dignity and unity.

The luncheon will take place on January 23 at Disoufeng. Attendance is strictly by RSVP and, due to overwhelming interest, the event is now fully booked.

“This initiative is about starting the year grounded in respect and gratitude,” said the Disoufeng team. “Our elders are the foundation of our communities and it is important that we intentionally create moments to honour their contribution, wisdom and presence.”

The elderly to be treated at the entertainment establishment (Supplied)

Guests have been invited to dress in all white, symbolising peace, renewal and unity. The luncheon forms part of Disoufeng’s broader commitment to community-centred programming, with a focus on inclusion, heritage and intergenerational connection.

Tebogo Phiri from Disoufeng emphasised the venue’s growing role beyond entertainment. “We continue to position ourselves as more than an entertainment venue, but as a cultural and social hub where community values are celebrated alongside lifestyle experiences,” he said.

Following the elders’ luncheon, Disoufeng will keep the celebrations going with Nkabi Nation star Xowla, who will be celebrating his birthday on January 24 at the venue. The celebration promises an exciting line-up featuring Big Zulu, Shava, Emtee, Jumbo, Nomfundo Moh and other artists.