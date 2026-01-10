Felix Hlophe to host comedy special ‘Runaway Bride’ at PMB City Hall; fans react to surprise announcement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Felix Hlophe is set to return to the stage with a comedy special.

Radio presenter and comedian Felix Hlophe is set to take to the stage with his highly anticipated comedy special Runaway Bride, a one-night pop-up show scheduled for January 31 at Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

Described as intimate, provocative and deeply reflective, Runaway Bride is a powerful one-man show that explores themes of love, tradition, identity and personal choice, unpacking the quiet courage it takes to walk away from expectations that no longer align with one’s truth.

Blending sharp humour, poetic reflection and raw storytelling, Felix uses comedy as a lens to interrogate the fairy tales society inherits about marriage, masculinity, femininity and the idea of “forever” and what happens when real life refuses to follow that script.

Unlike typical headline-grabbing narratives, Runaway Bride isn’t about scandal or spectacle. Instead, it centres on agency, examining moments when love collides with identity, public opinion clashes with private truth, and choosing peace means disappointing the crowd.

Through lived experiences, cultural observation and unfiltered honesty, the show promises to take audiences on an emotional journey that is by turns hilarious, uncomfortable and deeply human, inviting laughter, reflection and bravely asking questions we rarely voice out loud.

News of the show has set social media alight, with reactions ranging from excitement to surprise. Some fans are already hyped for Felix’s candid take on relationships and expectations:

“Can’t wait for Runaway Bride ! Felix always brings the mood and real talk,” one X user wrote.

! Felix always brings the and real talk,” one X user wrote. Another fan chimed in: “This sounds like a show I need — real, raw and funny as hell.”

But not all responses have been all laughs; given Felix’s recent high-profile personal moments trending online, some social media users added a more cautious tone: