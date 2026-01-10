‘Uthando neS’thembu’ returns for explosive season 9

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi’s most talked-about polygamous family is back. Uthando neS’thembu returns to Mzansi Magic with its highly anticipated season 9, premiering on Wednesday, February 4 at 8pm.

The hit reality show will air twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), promising viewers more raw, emotional and gripping moments from the Mseleku household.

Season 9 follows the shocking revelations from the show’s recent special, #Uncut: Uthando neS’thembu, which gave viewers never-before-seen footage and pulled back the curtain on the cracks forming within the once-united family. The special hinted at deep-rooted tensions and the new season wastes no time diving straight into the consequences.

As the season kicks off, emotions are running high among the wives — MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo — who continue to navigate their individual challenges within the marriage. The biggest point of contention remains Musa Mseleku’s decision to introduce MaKhwela, also known as ‘Number 5’, into the family.

Not all the wives have accepted her presence, leaving MaKhwela facing ongoing rejection. Viewers will witness her emotional struggle as she tries to find her place in the family, raising the question: how long can she endure feeling unwelcome?

What was once seen as a symbol of unity, culture and tradition Isithembu sikaMseleku now appears to be hanging by a thread. With relationships strained and trust tested, season 9 asks a critical question: Can Musa Mseleku still hold his family together, or are the seams of this union finally coming undone?

With unresolved conflicts, emotional confrontations and difficult conversations ahead, Uthando neS’thembu season 9 promises to be one of the most intense seasons yet.