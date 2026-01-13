Dlala Thukzin sends message of support to Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multi award-winning producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin has shared a heartfelt message of support for Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu after a disturbing incident allegedly involving her and her boyfriend.

It is alleged that Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu (31) was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, Andile Junior, 24. It is further alleged that the incident escalated when Snenhlanhla went on to buy petrol and set her boyfriend’s car alight while live on Instagram, reducing the vehicle to ashes.

Dlala Thukzin's WhatsApp post (WhatsApp)

She reportedly sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

Reacting to the situation, the iPlan hitmaker took to his social media platforms to express his support, writing: “Sending love, strength and healing to Nenezane.”

The shocking alleged incident has since ignited heated debate on social media. While some users praised Dlala Thukzin for publicly showing support, others expressed concern over the seriousness of the allegations and the circumstances that led to the incident.

One social media user wrote: “This situation is heartbreaking. No-one deserves to be abused. Violence is never the answer.”

Dlala Thukzin's Facebook story (Facebook)

Another commented: “We really need to talk more about gender-based violence and mental health. This is painful to watch.”

Others urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, with one user saying: “There are two sides to every story. We hope the truth comes out and justice is served.”

The matter remains under investigation as the public awaits further developments.