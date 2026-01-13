Leeroy Sidambe proudly celebrates daughter Zinhle’s matric success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessperson and socialite Leeroy Sidambe is beaming with pride after his daughter, Zinhle Sidambe, passed her matric exams with flying colours. Zinhle not only achieved a bachelor’s pass but also earned two distinctions, a milestone that has the entire Sidambe family celebrating.

Speaking about her achievement, Leeroy described the moment he received her results as emotional and overwhelming. “I was overjoyed and emotional. I felt relief, pride and gratitude all at once. Seeing the results brought tears of happiness and a deep sense of accomplishment for her and everyone who supported her,” he said.

According to Leeroy, Zinhle has always been a diligent and disciplined student. “She put in the study hours and stayed committed. As a person, she is kind, respectful, and determined. She cares about her family and honours those who helped her along the way,” he added.

Family support played a key role in Zinhle’s success. Her mother’s sacrifices and encouragement, the inspiration of her late grandmother, and the support from close friends and mentors were all vital in giving her the emotional strength and motivation she needed. “Success like this is never just one person’s; it’s a collective effort,” he said.

After seeing her results, Leeroy congratulated Zinhle warmly and reminded her to celebrate the achievement while staying humble and focused on the future.

As she prepares to start her LLB in law, he has advised her to manage her time, build strong study habits, get involved in student activities and maintain a balance between academics and self-care.

Zinhle makes her parents proud. (Instagram)

Education is highly valued in the Sidambe family, and Leeroy says achievements like Zinhle’s are a source of pride for the whole family. “Education is the key to opportunity and progress. We celebrate academic achievements and support one another in pursuing learning because we know the long-term benefits for the individual and the whole family,” he explained.

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Leeroy said Zinhle’s success filled him with pride and humility. “It reminds me of the sacrifices made and the importance of being present and supportive. It also renews my sense of responsibility to continue guiding and supporting her through university and beyond.”

For other parents and matriculants across the country, he has a message of encouragement. “Parents, believe in and support your children; your encouragement, sacrifices and presence matter. Matriculants, be proud of what you’ve achieved, plan ahead, stay disciplined and keep learning. Remember, one set of results doesn’t define your entire future; it’s a stepping stone.”

Zinhle Sidambe’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, family support and determination, and her father couldn’t be prouder of the young woman she is becoming.

TimesLIVE