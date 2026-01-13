Media personality Lelo N to host WOW Africa leadership event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lelo N will host the WOW Africa 100 Chamber in March.

Media personality Lelo N will host and steward a major continental gathering as Workshops of Wealth (WOW) Africa unveils the WOW Africa 100 Chamber in Sandton, Johannesburg, in March.

The WOW Africa Initiative describes the chamber as an invitation-only leadership body, bringing together influential African women and men from business, governance, academia, diplomacy and civil society, including leaders from the African diaspora.

The platform is designed as a standing leadership body focused on legacy leadership, ethical governance and generational wealth creation.

The chamber builds on the WOW Africa 50 Women Honours, shifting the focus from recognition to long-term stewardship, collaboration and nation-building. The first chamber sitting, known as the founding women’s circle, will take place on March 9, following the honours ceremony. Confirmed participants include:

Lenore Goss-Matjie;

Vivian Mokome;

Fatima Packery;

ambassador Nobomi Tshongweni;

Norma Mngoma;

Princess Phophi Ramabulana;

Natania Botha; and

Mushfiqoh Samodien.

The initiative is convened under the custodianship of Lelo N, with further leaders and ministerial representation to be announced.

WOW Africa says the chamber positions Africa as an active architect of its own future, driven by intentional leadership and long-term prosperity.