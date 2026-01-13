Music fans react to DJ Maphorisa’s return to Afrohouse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Maphorisa is going back to his house roots.

Music fans have taken to social media to share mixed reactions after DJ Maphorisa said he was shifting his focus away from amapiano and making a return to the Afrohouse genre.

The hitmaker, who played a major role in the global rise of amapiano, hinted that he is ready to reconnect with Afrohouse, a sound he explored earlier in his career before amapiano took centre stage.

While some fans welcomed the move as a natural evolution, others expressed concern over what it could mean for amapiano. Taking to social media, supporters praised Phori for revisiting his roots, saying his Afrohouse sound helped shape South Africa’s electronic music scene.

One user wrote: “DJ Maphorisa in Afrohouse is elite. He started there, so this move makes sense.”

Another added: “Artists must grow. Phori doesn’t owe amapiano forever.”

However, some amapiano fans were less enthusiastic, fearing the genre may lose one of its biggest contributors.

“Amapiano without Maphorisa won’t feel the same,” commented one fan.

Another said: “We hope he still drops piano hits on the side.”

Despite the divided opinions, many agreed that DJ Maphorisa has earned the freedom to explore different sounds, with fans eager to hear what his Afro house comeback will deliver.

Whether this signals a full return to Afro house or a blend of genres, DJ Maphorisa’s next move has certainly sparked conversation among music lovers.