Naledi Aphiwe honoured to be nominated alongside African giants at Afrima

Teen sensation Naledi Aphiwe has kicked off 2026 on a high note after earning a major international nod at the Ninth All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The 18-year-old star was nominated for Best African Duo or Group in R&B with Mawelele, with the prestigious awards ceremony wrapping up in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday.

Naledi found herself competing against some of the continent’s biggest names, including Nigeria’s Kunmie, Morocco’s Manal, and eventual winner and 2024 Grammy Award nominee Rema, a moment she describes as deeply motivating.

“This nomination is an indication of great things to come this year. It shows that hard work will never go unnoticed. Seeing my name next to international artists means there is a place for me in the world and in other African countries,” she said.

From a township classroom to global stages, Naledi’s journey continues to inspire. Despite her young age, she has already achieved milestones many artists can only dream of, cementing her place as one of South Africa’s most promising musical exports.

The rising star enjoyed an impressive 2025, bagging Best African Song and Best R&B Song nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards for her hit Romeo & Juliet with Mawelele. In 2024, she also walked away with the Sofn’free Africa Afro Pop Artist of the Year award at the Basadi Music Awards.

With an ever-growing catalogue and a fiercely loyal fanbase, Naledi’s digital footprint continues to soar, boasting nearly 4.9-million followers and a combined reach of more than 4-million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

“This year, we work harder and aim higher while doing what we love,” she added.