Calabash South Africa 2026 cancelled after Muse withdrawal

Music fans across Mzansi have been left disappointed after the official cancellation of Calabash South Africa 2026.

The organisers confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, revealing that the much-anticipated festival will no longer go ahead after international rock band Muse withdrew from the event.

According to the organisers, the cancellation comes after Muse announced that they are no longer able to perform in the UAE, South Africa and India due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. Attempts to secure a suitable replacement headliner at short notice were unsuccessful, leaving organisers with no option but to cancel the event entirely.

In an official statement, Muse apologised to fans for the disappointment caused.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows. This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly. We’re truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. We hope to be back with you again very soon,” the band said.

Fans who have already purchased concert tickets, including parking and park and ride tickets, will automatically receive a full refund. Organisers confirmed that the refund process has already begun and should take between five and 10 business days to reflect in customers’ accounts.

Ticketmaster added that should any payment details no longer be valid, affected customers will be contacted directly. Fans have been advised to keep an eye on their inboxes for further communication regarding refunds.

Calabash South Africa 2026 was expected to draw thousands of music lovers, making the cancellation a major blow to fans who were eagerly counting down to the festival.

