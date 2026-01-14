Ciza wins Breakout Artist of the Year at Africa’s Global Music Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ciza celebrates in Nigeria after he won the award for Breakout Artist of the Year at Africa’s Global Music Awards.

Rising South African star Ciza has reached an exciting milestone in his fast-growing career after winning Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2026 Africa’s Global Music Awards, held in Nigeria.

The prestigious ceremony celebrates outstanding African talent making waves both on the continent and globally, and Ciza’s win signals his arrival as one of the industry’s most promising new voices.

The achievement was made even more special by a heartfelt show of support from his father, veteran music executive and artist Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, who couldn’t hide his pride. Taking to TikTok, TK shared a celebratory post honouring his son’s success, praising Ciza’s hard work, dedication and focus on his craft.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, applauding both father and son and commending TK for allowing Ciza to carve his own path in the music industry while remaining a pillar of support behind the scenes.

Ciza’s breakthrough win comes at a time when he continues to gain momentum with his sound and growing fan base, cementing his place among the new generation of African artists making a global impact.

With an international award now under his belt and strong family support, it’s clear that this is only the beginning for the rising star.