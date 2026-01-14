‘Focused, grounded and committed’: Brickz achieves academic distinction behind bars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former music star Brickz has successfully completed his law higher certificate with seven distinctions.

Behind the high walls of Leeuwkop Medium C Correctional Centre, Sipho Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, has quietly achieved something extraordinary.

The former music star has successfully completed his law higher certificate with seven distinctions, proving discipline, focus and resilience can thrive even in the most restrictive circumstances.

While his days are dictated by prison routines, Ndlovu reportedly spends his nights immersed in textbooks, choosing education over despair and purpose over distraction. His latest milestone is part of a broader personal journey. Ndlovu is pursuing a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree through Unisa, determined to formalise his legal education and build a future grounded in knowledge.

A source within the department of correctional services confirmed Ndlovu has been receiving support from his son and a small circle of close associates.

“It looks like he’s on top of his game, focused, grounded and committed to his studies,” the source said.

Son’s tribute

His son, Guugle Google Da DJ, shared a heartfelt reflection on his father’s journey: “How you view my father is not as important as the resilience he has shown to me. Whether he was convicted of a crime he committed or not is not as important as the strength he has proved to me as a man who will never allow the challenges of life bring him down. His achievements are what make me respect him more, not only as a father but as my hero.”

Convicted of rape in 2017, Ndlovu has kept a low profile during his incarceration, deliberately stepping away from controversy to focus on education. His academic success highlights the potential of correctional facilities to act as spaces for rehabilitation, self-discipline and long-term transformation.

Not an easy journey

Ndlovu’s thirst for knowledge doesn’t stop at law. He has also graduated with a marketing qualification and completed a hygiene and cleaning course through Boston College, reportedly funding his own studies.

Family members said the achievements demonstrate his dedication to rehabilitation, but they also said his journey has not been easy.

According to a source close to the situation, tensions escalated when a senior official, identified only as “Mr Wouter”, allegedly began targeting Ndlovu.

“We’ve been told when we visit that white students are allowed to keep their laptops in their cells, but Brickz is not allowed to do the same,” the source alleged.

The source claimed: “Prisons are full of drugs, and officials are the ones playing a role in bringing them in, but they go after students who are studying.”

Staying positive behind bars

Having served more than half his sentence, Ndlovu reportedly uses studying to stay focused and mentally positive.

His son expressed concern over the treatment his father is allegedly receiving: “My dad has been helping a lot in prison. He’s donated items and supplied the sound system used at last year’s Family Day event. The speakers are being used in prison as we speak and I have proof.

“We’re not asking for special treatment — only fairness. He should be treated equally, regardless of race.”

As Brickz continues his legal studies behind bars, his academic achievements and the alleged challenges he faces shine a spotlight on equality, rehabilitation and the role of education in the correctional system. His story proves even in confinement, purpose can be found one qualification at a time.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Your enquiry will be attended to in due course. At this stage, our focus is on inmates who were writing the matric examinations, with their results scheduled to be announced on Monday, 19 January 2026.″

