‘Uzalo’ star Simphiwe Majozi treats himself to a new car

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi is clearly enjoying the fruits of his hard work after purchasing a brand-new Volkswagen T-Cross.

The rising star took to his social media pages to share the exciting news with fans, posting photos of his new ride and captioning them: “God … A gift to myself". The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and industry peers, who praised him for the milestone and wished him many safe kilometres.

Simphiwe, who has been making waves on SABC1’s hit telenovela Uzalo, has steadily grown his fan base thanks to his impressive on-screen performances and dedication to his craft. The actor’s latest purchase is a reflection of his journey and the rewards that come with consistency and perseverance in the entertainment industry.

Social media users were quick to flood the comment section with love and praise. One fan wrote: “Hard work really does pay off, congratulations Simphiwe!” while another commented: “God’s timing is always perfect. You deserve this win.” Others applauded the actor for rewarding himself, saying: “A gift to yourself is the best kind of gift. Well done!”

Fans couldn’t help but celebrate the moment with him, with many saying the car symbolises answered prayers and well-deserved blessings.