Amatshiwelele Festival returns bigger and bolder after sold-out success

Organisers of the Amatshiwelele Festival have officially announced the return of the highly anticipated cultural celebration, after an overwhelmingly successful and sold-out previous edition.

Addressing media partners, sponsors, traditional leaders and stakeholders during a briefing, the organisers expressed gratitude for the crucial role the media continues to play in amplifying the festival’s message and purpose.

“Without the media, the story, the purpose and the impact of Amatshiwelele Festival would not reach the people it is meant to inspire,” they said.

The organisers reflected on last year’s milestone moment, revealing that the festival had sold out, an emotional achievement not only for the organising team, but for the thousands of maidens who attended to celebrate their identity, heritage and values.

The Amatshiwelele Festival is more than just an event; it is a powerful celebration of amaZulu tradition, honouring young women who have chosen to preserve their purity until marriage. The sight of maidens standing proudly and united served as a reminder that African culture remains alive, respected and worthy of preservation.

The organisers extended appreciation to families, guardians, traditional leaders, partners and the broader community for entrusting the festival with such an important cultural platform, noting that their support reaffirmed the festival’s relevance and impact.

It was officially announced that the festival will return on March 7 at Curries Fountain. Due to public demand, the capacity has been increased to 15,000 attendees, ensuring a safer, more inclusive and memorable experience.

This year’s edition promises to be one for the history books, featuring one of the biggest line-ups yet, enhanced production and an even stronger cultural programme that will continue to uplift and celebrate maidens and African heritage.

The organisers have invited the media to continue walking the journey with them, positioning the festival not just as entertainment, but as a growing cultural movement that restores pride, dignity and unity.

“Let us gather once more on March 7 and make Amatshiwelele Festival a moment that will be remembered for generations to come.”