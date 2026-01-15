‘Glam, friends and good vibes’: inside Mbalenhle Mavimbela’s 29th birthday party

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela rang in her 29th birthday with a glamorous celebration at The Octavias in Durban on Wednesday night.

The star, known for her vibrant personality and fashion-forward looks, was surrounded by close friends and industry peers as she marked another milestone. The intimate yet stylish affair was filled with laughter, music and memorable moments.

Mbalenhle with her friends during her birthday celebration. (Facebook)

Among those spotted at the celebration were media personality Minnie Ntuli, award-winning musician Nkosazana Daughter, singer Jessica Mashaba and several other familiar faces from the entertainment industry.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela (Facebook)

Taking to social media, Mbalenhle shared snaps and videos from the night, giving fans a glimpse into the festivities. She also expressed gratitude for the love and support she received, thanking her friends and supporters for making her birthday extra special.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with birthday wishes, praising her beauty, talent and growth in the industry.