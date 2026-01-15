Hlengiwe Lushaba joins ‘House of Zwide’ as fierce Zungu matriarch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hlengiwe Lushaba has joined House of Zwide as fierce new Zungu matriarch.

Award-winning actress Hlengiwe Lushaba has joined House of Zwide, making a powerful entrance as Ntombi Zungu, a proud traditionalist whose arrival shakes the very foundation of the Zungu dynasty.

Hlengiwe steps into the role of Ntombi, the traditional first wife of businessman Khulubuse Zungu, a woman born into wealth and political influence who played a key role in building her husband’s success.

Deeply rooted in custom, status and respect, Ntombi sees herself as the unquestioned matriarch of the Zungu homestead and a devoted mother to her daughter, Sbahle.

Proud, stoic and commanding, Ntombi’s seemingly unbreakable exterior hides a deep fear of being replaced, a fear that becomes reality when Khulubuse announces his intention to take Faith as his second wife.

According to tradition, such a union requires Ntombi’s consent, but the revelation cuts deeply, especially when she realises that Khulubuse has found a passion with Faith that has long been absent from their marriage.

Although Ntombi agrees to the arrangement, her approval masks unresolved pain and simmering resentment. Determined to reassert her authority, she summons Faith to KwaZulu-Natal, where she subjects the city-raised woman to gruelling traditional chores meant to humble her. Her intimidation tactics intensify when she secretly places muthi in Faith’s room.

However, Ntombi’s plans begin to unravel when her mother-in-law, MaKhumalo, unexpectedly forms a bond with Faith, a connection Ntombi views as manipulation, fuelling her jealousy and growing sense of displacement.

As tensions escalate, Sbahle urges her mother to fight harder for her position, but Ntombi clings to the hope that peaceful coexistence is still possible. That hope is shattered when Faith slaps Sbahle during a heated confrontation. Years of suppressed pain erupt, and Ntombi seizes the moment to formally reject the marriage, branding Faith as a violent outsider determined to destroy the family.

Lushaba’s portrayal of Ntombi brings a layered exploration of tradition, power, jealousy and survival, adding depth and intensity to one of House of Zwide’s most emotionally charged storylines yet.

“Ntombi is a character shaped by tradition, pride and emotional sacrifice,” the actress shared. Lushaba delivers a powerful performance that brings complexity and raw authenticity to a story that will resonate strongly with audiences.