Kwaito legend Thebe marks 30 years in music industry

Legendary kwaito star Thebe celebrated 30 years in the South African music industry at an exclusive private event held at The Venue, Melrose Arch, on Tuesday night.

The intimate celebration brought together close friends, industry heavyweights and long-time collaborators to honour the musician’s enduring contribution to Mzansi’s music scene. Known for shaping the sound and culture of kwaito, Thebe’s milestone was a moment of reflection, gratitude and celebration.

Among those in attendance was DJ Oskido, who has shared a close friendship and working relationship with Thebe over the years. Taking to social media, Oskido shared a heartfelt message celebrating the milestone.

“Honouring 30 incredible years of my friend and colleague, Thebe, in the music industry. Grateful for all the moments and memories we celebrated together last night. Cheers to many more!” he wrote.

Fans and fellow artists also flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Thebe for his longevity and impact on South African music.

One user commented: “30 years and still relevant. Thank you Thebe for the soundtrack to our lives.” Another added: “Legends don’t fade; they evolve. Big salute to Thebe.” While another fan wrote: “Kwaito royalty forever. Congratulations on 30 years, king!”

Thebe’s three-decade journey stands as a testament to his talent, resilience and influence, cementing his legacy as one of South Africa’s true music icons.