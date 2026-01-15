RNSU stakes his claim as one of local hip-hop’s most promising new voices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emerging hip-hop artist RNSU is steadily carving out his place in South Africa’s evolving rap landscape, bringing lyrical depth, authenticity and purpose to a genre rooted in storytelling.

Born Sebetli Frans Tshelane and raised in Lephalale, Limpopo, RNSU represents a new generation of emcees grounded in realism and culture. His journey into music took shape after completing high school and relocating to the Vaal, where he studied at Vaal University of Technology. Immersed in diverse cultures and creative spaces, RNSU found his artistic voice and committed to his passion for music.

This journey culminated in the release of his debut EP, Do The Most, a project inspired by everyday experiences and anchored in themes of growth, resilience, ambition and self-belief. The EP reflects RNSU’s ability to blend personal storytelling with relatable narratives, positioning him as a thoughtful and intentional lyricist.

A major turning point in his career came through Jawelane music executive Thabiso Moral Thobane, which led to a creative partnership with acclaimed producer Thabiso “Thasman” Tsotetsi of Impact Sounds. Thasman boasts an impressive legacy, having worked with the likes of Tuks Senganga, Cassper Nyovest, Morafe, Khuli Chana and the late HHP.

The collaboration resulted in a cohesive body of work defined by rich lyricism and polished production. Each track on Do The Most tells a distinct story while contributing to a broader narrative of RNSU’s artistic growth and evolution.

Beyond his solo work, RNSU has showcased his versatility through collaborations with Malik Zwane, Soweto Gospel Choir, Conley Supreme and BC Evolution, seamlessly navigating different sounds and genres.

With new music lined up for 2026, including a completed collaboration with Tuks Senganga, RNSU is showing no signs of slowing down. The Limpopo-born rapper is steadily positioning himself as a powerful and authentic voice within South African hip-hop.

TimesLIVE