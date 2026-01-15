Young voices take centre stage as Metro FM relaunches ‘Kids Give the Best Answers’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM is officially back in full swing with the return of its much-loved back-to-school campaign Kids Give the Best Answers, which kicks off on Thursday.

Now a firm favourite among parents, pupils and schools across the country, the campaign has become synonymous with fun, meaningful engagement and unforgettable school memories. It offers a platform where young voices take centre stage, reminding audiences that children often deliver the most honest, insightful and entertaining answers.

Speaking on the campaign’s success, Kina Nhlengethwa, business manager at Metro FM, highlighted its growing impact.

“Kids Give the Best Answers has gained immense popularity among our listeners because we’ve created a tight community that offers meaningful engagement moments,” she said. “We’re excited to take the show to schools and create engaging, interactive educational environments that go beyond the classroom.”

Leading the charge is The Best Mornings team, fronted by DJ Sabby (Sabelo Mtshali) alongside Kandis Kardas, Owen Hannie and Zandile Hopa. The crew will broadcast live from selected schools, interacting with pupil, sharing inspiring educational stories and bringing high-energy radio directly to the playground.

We’re not just visiting schools; we’re creating moments that remind kids learning can be fun, dreams are valid, and their voices matter. — DJ Sabby, Metro FM presenter

DJ Sabby says the campaign is about more than just radio broadcasts.

“We’re not just visiting schools; we’re creating moments that remind kids learning can be fun, dreams are valid, and their voices matter,” he shared. “By engaging with pupils and teachers directly, Best Mornings builds real connections and keeps Metro FM rooted in the heartbeat of the next generation.”

The Kids Give the Best Answers tour will roll out across the country, visiting the following schools:

January 15: Johannesburg – Cresta College;

January 23: Cape Town – Wolraad Woltemade Primary School;

January 30: Gqeberha – Grey Junior School; and

February 6: Emalahleni (Witbank) – Laerskool Reyno Rif.

As the 2026 school year begins, Metro FM continues to champion education, positivity and youthful expression, proving once again that when it comes to wisdom and wit, kids really do give the best answers.