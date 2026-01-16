Felix Hlophe set to return to radio after festive season family dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian and radio presenter Felix Hlophe is gearing up for his return.

Popular radio presenter Felix Hlophe is making his much-anticipated return to the airwaves on January 19 after a brief break sparked by a private family dispute with his in-laws during the festive season.

The media personality, whose absence raised questions among listeners and fans, confirmed the news on his social media platforms, signalling gratitude and renewed focus before his comeback.

Taking to his page, Hlophe shared a short but powerful message that has since sparked excitement and speculation: “January 19 2026. God first. Kuguqa phansi konke [kneel down].”

While Hlophe has chosen to keep details of the dispute private, sources close to the presenter say the matter has been resolved, allowing him to return with a renewed sense of purpose and clarity.

Felix's post (Facebook)

The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, colleagues and industry peers, many of whom welcomed him back and praised his decision to prioritise personal matters before resuming his professional commitments.

Hlophe is known for his engaging on-air presence and strong connection with his audience, and his return is expected to bring renewed energy to the station’s lineup.

As January 19 approaches, listeners are eager to hear what the presenter has in store, with many believing his comeback marks a fresh chapter personally and professionally.