Lady Du rallies behind Thatohatsi after body-shaming backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician and amapiano powerhouse Lady Du has come out strongly in support of rising amapiano sensation Thatohatsi after cruel body-shaming comments directed at the young star on social media.

Musician and amapiano powerhouse Lady Du has come out strongly in support of rising amapiano sensation Thatohatsi after cruel body-shaming comments directed at the young star on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du penned a heartfelt and empowering message, praising Thatohatsi for representing African beauty and inspiring confidence among young women who don’t fit society’s narrow beauty standards.

“You are a true representation of African beauty. Your confidence will give every young skinny girl a chance to feel beautiful in their body,” Lady Du wrote. She went on to challenge the idea of a so-called “perfect body”, saying women have been conditioned to believe that a big body and small waist define beauty.

Lady Du reminded her followers that everyone is created perfectly in God’s image, adding that no one should feel ashamed of the body they were given. While acknowledging that people have the right to change their bodies if it boosts their confidence, she stressed that self-worth should never be dictated by public opinion.

In her message, the singer also spoke about the spiritual and emotional challenges that come with talent and success. “I see star power, an international supermodel and vocalist. A blessed voice will always go through hard times,” she wrote, encouraging Thatohatsi not to allow negativity to shake her faith or confidence.

Reflecting on her own journey, Lady Du revealed that she too grew up as a skinny girl and learnt to embrace her body even during moments of self-doubt. She ended her post by publicly affirming her love and support for Thatohatsi, calling her beautiful and reminding her that she is not alone.

Lady Du’s message has been widely praised by fans, many applauding her for using her platform to promote body positivity, self-love and unity within the music industry.