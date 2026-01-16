Lady Zamar set to unveil Afrobeats-led project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lady Zamar is set to mark a defining moment in her career at Artistry in Sandton on January 29.

Lady Zamar is ready to usher in a bold new chapter of her career as she prepares to unveil Emperor Eclipse: Realm 1 — Awakening, her first Afrobeats-forward body of work, at a landmark private launch in Johannesburg later this month.

Set to take place on January 29 at Artistry in Sandton, the invite-only event will mark a defining moment in Lady Zamar’s career, positioning her firmly in the global Afrobeats conversation while remaining rooted in her Southern African identity.

Rather than presenting the project as a conventional album, Lady Zamar describes Emperor Eclipse: Realm 1 — Awakening as a carefully constructed programme. The body of work is designed to be experienced progressively, with each song forming part of a larger emotional and psychological journey, guiding listeners through themes of intimacy, desire, choice, culture and belonging.

Over the past few months, fans have already been introduced to fragments of this universe through releases such as:

Russian Roulette ;

; Show Me featuring Fido;

featuring Fido; Come My Way; and

and the recently released Inini Newe with Zimbabwean music icon Jah Prayzah.

These tracks were not dropped as standalone singles but as intentional signals, subtly preparing listeners for the full experience that Realm 1 now completes.

Musically the project embraces Afrobeats not as a passing trend but as a living, Pan-African language. Through it, Lady Zamar bridges Southern African musical sensibilities with a broader global sound, creating a project that feels deeply personal and expansively continental.

The upcoming Artistry launch is expected to reflect this vision. Rather than a traditional album party, the event has been curated as an intimate cultural gathering, bringing together media, tastemakers, creatives, and partners for a first encounter with the project in its intended sequence and context.

For Lady Zamar, the project is not about reinvention but about arrival, a clear statement of authorship, cultural confidence, and long-form artistic intention in an era dominated by instant consumption.

The Joburg launch officially opens the Emperor Eclipse universe, setting the tone for a multi-phase creative journey set to unfold throughout the summer and beyond.