Meet Bab’Omcane, the multitalented producer taking SA music by storm

There’s a new kid on the block, and he’s already making serious waves. Born and raised in the vibrant streets of Umlazi, Durban, Bab’Omcane is fast emerging as one of South Africa’s most exciting young musical talents.

A true all-rounder - a producer, songwriter, DJ and gifted vocalist - Bab’Omcane can confidently handle the mic just as well as the studio. Refusing to be boxed into a single sound, the young star moves across genres, producing afro pop, afro soul, gospel, amapiano, 3Step and more.

Despite his young age, Bab’Omcane has already built an impressive résumé, working with some of the industry’s finest talents. His collaborations include with award-winning singer Naima Kay, afro soul group Malini, gospel artist Sgwili and Linda Gcwensa, among others, proof of his versatility and growing influence in the music space.

Adding DJ to his list of talents, Bab’Omcane recently dropped a 3Step single titled Akanamali, featuring Durban-based songwriter Zakwethu. The two are not only collaborators but business partners, jointly running a studio in Durban under their label.

“Zakwethu and I are in business together. We have our own studio in Durban; he focuses on songwriting for artists, while I handle production and mastering,” Bab’Omcane shared.

“We have a very good relationship and call each other Bafo, meaning ‘brother from another mother’. We’re working on Naima Kay’s upcoming album, dropping very soon. My single Akanamali is out now on all digital platforms.”

His label philosophy, “Father by skill, yet young by structure,” speaks volumes about his journey as a young creative who has quietly contributed to several South African hits while building a solid foundation in the industry.

With his eyes firmly set on longevity, Bab’Omcane believes his music is bigger than just sound. “Let my people feast on a golden sound as they witness me build heaven on earth through music,” he said.

From Umlazi to the world, Bab’Omcane is clearly a name to watch.