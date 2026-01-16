WATCH | Kabza De Small and Dankie Boi spark collab rumours with late-night studio link-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small has sent fans into a frenzy after linking up with gqom star Dankie Boi for a late-night studio session on Wednesday.

The unexpected collaboration between the two genre powerhouses quickly became a hot topic on social media, with snippets and behind-the-scenes moments sparking excitement about what the pair could be cooking up.

Kabza De Small, known for his soulful and immersive amapiano sound, teaming up with Dankie Boi’s high-energy gqom flavour had fans predicting a genre-blending anthem in the making.

While neither artist has officially confirmed whether the session will result in a single or larger collaborative project, the meet-up signals an exciting moment for South African music lovers. The two artists are celebrated for pushing boundaries within their respective genres and continuously redefining the sound of local dance music.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, with many praising the unity between amapiano and gqom, calling the link-up “legendary” and “a cultural moment”. Others expressed hope the collaboration would drop soon, with some predicting it could dominate dance floors across the country.