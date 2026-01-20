Big Brother Mzansi S6 ‘Bazozwa’ shakes things up with exciting additions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Big Brother Mzansi' is shaking things up with exciting additions for season 6. Naledi M hosts companion show 'Spills with Biggie' on Fridays.

Big Brother is synonymous with unpredictability and surprises at every turn, and with Big Brother Mzansi season 6 officially under way, it’s clear that Bazozwa is living up to its name.

Sunday eviction shows air at 6pm on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu.

The much-loved reality show has raised the bar this season with fresh gameplay elements, the introduction of two brand-new companion shows and a historic first that has fans buzzing across social media.

Kicking off this week is Beyond Umsindo, hosted by Smash Afrika. Airing on Thursdays at 7pm from January 22, the show offers an unfiltered sit-down with each evicted housemate, giving viewers honest reflections and raw insights straight from their time in the house. This week Smash sits down with recently evicted housemates Sipha-Lee and Lerato Modise.

Adding to the excitement is Spills with Biggie, which premieres on Fridays at 7pm from January 23. The weekly show promises all the juicy highlights, from shocking twists and emotional blow-ups to cuddles, chaos and alliances that keep viewers glued to their screens. The show is hosted by Naledi M, a familiar face on South African television and presenter of Channel O’s My Top 5.

Biggie’s message is loud and clear: expect the unexpected, because surprises are the only constant this season

In another major shake-up, Big Brother Mzansi has introduced Big Sister, marking the first time a female voice has entered the Big Brother universe. Her debut has sparked massive interest online, bringing a fresh dynamic to the show. Big Sister will be in charge of the diary sessions, adding a new layer of mystery, authority and intrigue inside the house.

From day 1, the house has been buzzing with activity. Housemates have wasted no time making their presence felt, with unexpected cuddles, early sparks of romance, tense disagreements and playful chaos already setting the tone. While some housemates are growing closer, others are already clashing, proving that it’s all love (and drama) inside the biggest house in Mzansi.

The competition is officially heating up after Big Brother announced Dube as the season’s second head of house. Shortly after, nominations followed, putting six housemates on the chopping block. This week’s nominees are:

Tumi The Barber;

Neliswa;

Lawredo;

Que;

The Don; and

Ofentse.

As the nominated housemates scramble to sway votes in their favour, viewers can expect shifting alliances and heightened tension in the days ahead.

