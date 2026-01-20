Dinky Kunene opens up about music hiatus, contract struggles and choosing motherhood

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Dinky Kunene has addressed growing pressure from fans demanding new music, opening up about why she has been quiet on the music front and why peace is her top priority.

Taking to social media, Dinky revealed she has been dealing with a difficult situation behind the scenes, including spending nearly a year trying to free herself from what she described as a “really bad contract”.

The singer cautioned aspiring artists against chasing money at the expense of long-term wellbeing, admitting the situation has left her unable to release new music even if she were to return to the studio.

“Even if I make music right now, I can’t drop anything,” she shared, adding despite the setback, she remains optimistic and grounded, believing what is meant for her will not pass her by.

Dinky also opened up about a major life change when becoming a mother. She said she intentionally stepped back to focus on raising her child, noting balancing a career and motherhood is not easy. The musician made it clear she refuses to prioritise industry pressure over her responsibilities as a parent.

“My kid comes first,” she said, adding she is not willing to have others raise her child while she chases goals that are not beneficial to her.

Despite stepping away from music as her main focus, Dinky expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans who continue to support and stream her work. She acknowledged those who connect with her music and said their continued love does not go unnoticed.

Dinky reminded followers that she previously shared music was no longer her first priority, hoping her honesty would help fans better understand her journey.

Looking ahead, the artist made it clear 2026 will be about self-preservation and peace.

“In 2026, I plan to choose my peace.”