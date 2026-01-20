WATCH | Nota Baloyi trends after ‘apology to Thatohatsi’ surfaces online

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular social media personality and music executive Nota Baloyi caused a stir on social media at the weekend after a video of him allegedly apologising to amapiano singer Thatohatsi began circulating online.

The clip, which was widely shared across various platforms, comes after Thatohatsi left many South Africans heartbroken when she opened up about being body-shamed during an appearance on the Piano Pulse podcast. The singer later took to social media to share a series of deeply disturbing posts, reacting to the hurtful remarks made about her body on the YouTube channel.

In the video making the rounds, Nota appears to acknowledge the effect of his words and takes accountability for the hurt caused. The clip was captioned: “Nota’s apology to Thatohatsi.”

“My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret the pain they may have caused,” Nota says in the video. “I am committed to fostering unity and understanding among all communities, and I will take the steps to make sure that such incidents do not recur.”

The alleged apology has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users welcoming the gesture, while others questioned its sincerity and timing. Many fans have continued to rally behind Thatohatsi, praising her bravery for speaking out about body-shaming and highlighting the issue of harmful commentary in the entertainment industry.

At the time of publication, Thatohatsi had not publicly responded to the video.