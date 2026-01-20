Passion for old-school slow jams drives DJ Sean Samassa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Sean Samassa’s journey in music is rooted in passion, consistency and a deep love for R&B and soul.

Based in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, his career officially kicked off in 2015 during the era of Society Battles at Two Tone, where he began sharpening his skills and carving out his sound. A major turning point came in 2017 when the late Thapelo Phelo identified his talent and recruited him into the Soul Family Session (SFS) collective. Being part of SFS proved to be life-changing for Sean Samassa, as the group brought together some of the finest DJs of that era. To this day, SFS remains a strong and respected movement, built on quality music and brotherhood.

Over the years, DJ Sean Samassa has held residencies at popular venues including Two Tone, Lashka Lifestyle Bar and DKNY Lounge. He is currently a resident DJ at Butcher 2.0 in Daveyton, where his smooth, soulful sets continue to win over crowds. His rise has also seen him sharing the stage with some of the industry’s most respected names, including T-bose from Kaya FM, and Wilson B Nkosi from Metro FM, and several other prominent radio DJs, experiences he credits for refining his professionalism and humility.

Sean Samassa’s love for R&B and soul dates back to his younger days, when he would borrow cassette tapes and LPs just to immerse himself in the music. Influenced heavily by 90s R&B, hHe believes that era was richer in ballads, rhythm and emotion, compared to the new-school sound, which blends more hip-hop elements.

Musically, he describes his style as sophisticated R&B, rich in sing-alongs and emotional connection. One track that never fails to move the crowd during his sets is “No Love” by US singer Kevin Edmonds, older brother of Babyface. Among artists that have shaped his musical identity, He also cites Horace Brown stands out as a key influence in shaping his musical identity.

According to DJ Sean Samassa, the audience response to R&B remains powerful.“People truly love R&B jams,” he says, adding that the genre continues to create timeless moments on the dance floor.

Beyond the music, being a DJ has taught him humility and respect for fellow DJs, fans and the craft itself, he says. Fans attending his sets can always expect smooth jams and deeply connected musical journeys.

Looking ahead, DJ Sean Samassa confirms that he is currently working on a new major project with alongside his SFS crew, which will be unveiled soon. His ultimate dream is to share the stage with international artists and elevate his brand to global recognition.

Driven by creativity, he says he stays inspired by constantly trying new combinations and pushing his sound to new venues beyond boundaries, including taking his craft outside of his township. His long-term vision is clear: to see SFS reach greater heights and to establish himself as a powerful and respected brand in the music industry.

TimesLIVE