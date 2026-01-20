Valentine’s Xperience in Joburg promises love, music and unforgettable moments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlindo the Vocalist is expected to deliver a heartfelt performance at this year's Valentine’s Xperience.

The much-anticipated Valentine’s Xperience returns on February 28, offering fans a premium celebration of love, music, and lifestyle at Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg.

Designed as more than just a concert, the event provides a space for connection and intimacy, allowing couples and music lovers alike to create lasting memories through quality live performances.

“Valentine’s Xperience was created to offer a premium space where love, music, and lifestyle come together,” says event organiser Richard Ramudzuli. “It represents connection, intimacy, and celebrating love through quality live music.”

This year’s lineup is a testament to the theme, features Paul Mtirara, Zonke Dikana, Grego Villa, Mlindo The Vocalist, and Nathi Mankayi — artists renowned for their emotional depth and musical excellence. Each performance promises to showcase different expressions of love, from romance and healing to real-life love stories, ensuring a deeply engaging experience for attendees at Huddle Park in Johannesburg.

The response has been very positive, with strong excitement from fans who appreciate soulful, live music experiences — Richard Ramudzuli, event organiser

What sets the 2026 edition apart is its refined and immersive production, with carefully curated elements that take the audience on a complete journey from start to finish. Live music plays a crucial role, fostering intimacy and emotional connection, transforming the event into more than just a concert but; to a shared moment of joy and celebration.

Excitement for Valentine’s Xperience is already building, with fans eager to experience the soulful atmosphere. “The response has been very positive, with strong excitement from fans who appreciate soulful, live music experiences,” says Ramudzuli.

The evening also promises surprises, including special musical moments and collaborations designed to elevate the celebration.

With its focus on quality and timeless music, Valentine’s Xperience is set to become a signature annual event, offering couples and music lovers alike a premium space to celebrate love.

Book your tickets via the Thiko Events website.

