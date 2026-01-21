DJ Dolly undergoes breast reduction surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While there has been a surge ​of celebrities going under the knife in pursuit of physical perfection, DJ Dolly Ditebogo revealed her visit to the doctor’s office in Türkiye was not cosmetic.

In a candid Instagram post, the lekompo DJ revealed she underwent reduction mammoplasty, also known as breast reduction surgery.

The media personality said she had the surgery to alleviate back and neck pain caused by her large breasts.

“They were so heavy and very uncomfortable,” she said.

“I’m very happy with my results. I’ve been struggling with back pain and discomfort, difficulty finding fitting clothes, and the list goes on. I wish you could see my old babies without a bra. They were literally next to my belly button.”