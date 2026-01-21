TshisaLIVE

DJ Dolly undergoes breast reduction surgery

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

DJ Dolly Ditebogo opens up about breast reduction surgery. (Instagram/DJ Diteb)

While there has been a surge ​of celebrities going under the knife in pursuit of physical perfection, DJ Dolly Ditebogo revealed her visit to the doctor’s office in Türkiye was not cosmetic.

In a candid Instagram post, the lekompo DJ revealed she underwent reduction mammoplasty, also known as breast reduction surgery.

The media personality said she had the surgery to alleviate back and neck pain caused by her large breasts.

“They were so heavy and very uncomfortable,” she said.

“I’m very happy with my results. I’ve been struggling with back pain and discomfort, difficulty finding fitting clothes, and the list goes on. I wish you could see my old babies without a bra. They were literally next to my belly button.”

Dolly Ditebogo before and after breast reduction surgery. (Instagram/Dolly)

